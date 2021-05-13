NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.77 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.