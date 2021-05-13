Nestree Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $2.03 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.27 or 1.00856776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00210748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,530,850 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

