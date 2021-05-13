Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NLTX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,012. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $338,022. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

