Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,200 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $13,308.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,354,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,310.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $21,564.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

