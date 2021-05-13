Neo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Neo has a total market cap of $7.08 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $100.35 or 0.00196937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

