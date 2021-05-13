Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

