Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.85 ($75.12).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €56.38 ($66.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.55. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

