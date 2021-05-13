Needham & Company LLC Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $32.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

TBPH opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

