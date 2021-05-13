Needham & Company LLC Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $190.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.83% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. Appian has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Appian by 3,821.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

