Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $495.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

