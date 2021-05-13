Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 3,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,961. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.80 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

