Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 278,128 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

