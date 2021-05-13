MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 4,078 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 152,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 145.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 85.1% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

