MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,907,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

