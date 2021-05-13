MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

