MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

NASDAQ MOSY opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

