Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $19.78.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
