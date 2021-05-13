Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

