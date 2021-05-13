Morgan Stanley Raises Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $72.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Cognex has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

