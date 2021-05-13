Morgan Stanley Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $67.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

