Morgan Stanley Boosts NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 244,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.