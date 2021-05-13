Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

