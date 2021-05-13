Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $100.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.10.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $90.28. 9,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

