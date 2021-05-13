MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

Shares of MDB opened at $251.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $185.66 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

