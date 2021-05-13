Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Achieves $16.91 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001732 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and $80,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.31 or 0.00804011 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 603.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

