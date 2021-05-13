Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,791.21

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,791.21 ($23.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,921 ($25.10). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91), with a volume of 963,335 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The firm has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,932.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,791.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.