Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 300 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00.

MOH stock opened at $257.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

