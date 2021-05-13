Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

