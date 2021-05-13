Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:MIX) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MIX stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £96.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.11. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

