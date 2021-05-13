MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 45.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 134,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 103,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $134.03 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

