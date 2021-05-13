MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $3.51 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.01 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

