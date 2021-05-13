MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $281.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $176.06 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

