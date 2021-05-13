MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $468.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.29 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

