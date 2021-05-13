MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

