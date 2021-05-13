MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

