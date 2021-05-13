MIR COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $49,464.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

