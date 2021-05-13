Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 41,748 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $85,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $357.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,294. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.61. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

