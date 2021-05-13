Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $27.25 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

ABNB traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 186,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

