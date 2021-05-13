Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 108.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $47,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 84,286 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,604. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.