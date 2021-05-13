Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $39.66 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,787 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.16 on Thursday, hitting $208.12. 74,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.