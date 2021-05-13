Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

