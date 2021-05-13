Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,547 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $138,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

