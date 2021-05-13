Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

