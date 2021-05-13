Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

