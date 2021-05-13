Michael H. Shapiro Acquires 2,500 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,302. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $13,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 609,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

