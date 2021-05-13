Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

MTD opened at $1,241.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,243.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,170.56. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 929 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,703 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

