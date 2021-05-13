MetaHash Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $55.35 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.00611310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00234314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $592.84 or 0.01191199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.01038999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,715,074,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,545,713,330 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

