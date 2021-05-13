Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $21.43. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 397,747 shares changing hands.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

