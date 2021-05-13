Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $101.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

