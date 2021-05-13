Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 15377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$94.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.57.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

