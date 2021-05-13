MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.
NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $583.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.