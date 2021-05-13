MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $583.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

